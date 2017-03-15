April 27, 2020

Fire burns 21 acres

MILL SPRING—The pallet plant on Fox Mountain Road caught fire Friday afternoon and ended up burning 21 acres ...

Our brother, our friend

TRYON—He never met a stranger and told everyone he loved them because he truly did. And there wasn't ...

FGA gymnists hold their own at Coastal Classic

Competitors from Foothills Gymnastics Academy joined more than 2,700 other gymnasts on March 6 to take part in ...

Pinwheels spinning around the county

Blue pinwheels are spinning around Polk County to highlight that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Shining in ...

Widening of I-26 towards Asheville to start next month

Construction will commence soon on a major Interstate 26 project to reduce traffic congestion and improve travel in Buncombe and Henderson counties.   The N.C. ...

by Sam Robinson.

by Sam Robinson.

Competition for District 113 seat

Sam Edney announces his bid POLK COUNTY—On July 30, (D) Sam Edney announced his bid for the 2020 election for the North Carolina House District ...

by Sam Robinson.

by Sam Robinson.

Polk up to 14 cases

POLK COUNTY—Polk County's confirmed coronavirus cases slowly increased over the past week from 10 last Monday to 14 by Sunday morning.

by Leah Justice, Sunday, April 26, 2020 9:50 am

by Leah Justice, Sunday, April 26, 2020 9:50 am

Why Congress needs to support local news sources in this crisis

During this coronavirus pandemic, access to accurate and trustworthy information in your community is as critical to life under quarantine and as sought after as ...

by Submitted article, Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:24 pm

by Submitted article, Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:24 pm

Vaya Health joins statewide Covid-19 crisis counseling program

Mental health professionals with Vaya Health are helping provide free emotional support and crisis counseling during the Covid-19 pandemic through the state's Hope4NC Helpline.

by Submitted article, Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:23 pm

by Submitted article, Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:23 pm

New bridge at Tryon CC

Rains earlier this year washed away the bridge that crosses over the stream at hole number 7 at the Tryon Country Club.

by Submitted article, Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:13 pm

by Submitted article, Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:13 pm

Flower planting in downtown Tryon

Last week, volunteers helped beautify the Town of Tryon by transplanting annual Vinca into the TDDA planter boxes. The plants were grown by the high ...

by Submitted article, Thursday, April 23, 2020 10:21 am

by Submitted article, Thursday, April 23, 2020 10:21 am

Polk has 11 cases

POLK COUNTY—Polk County officials announced it has its 11th case of Coronavirus on Wednesday.

by Leah Justice, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 1:51 pm

by Leah Justice, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 1:51 pm

TRIFF on schedule for the fall

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic that has caused film festivals around the world to be postponed or cancelled altogether, the Tryon International Film Festival (TRIFF) 2020, ...

by Submitted article, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:35 am

by Submitted article, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:35 am

PCHS ski and snowboard teams receive awards for 2020 season

Polk County High School's Ski and Snowboard Team wrapped up a 2020 season in February that featured 13 team members taking part in the club ...

by Submitted article, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:34 am

by Submitted article, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:34 am

Find the library at your place

Created in 1958, National Library Week (NLW) is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country each April.

by Submitted article, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:32 am

by Submitted article, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:32 am

Happy 90th Birthday!

Amid the Corona Virus, this is how a 90th birthday party played out on Saturday, April 18 for Liz Norstrom.

by Submitted article, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:31 am

by Submitted article, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:31 am

Sunshine and Happiness at FENCE

As social distancing remains an important part of our lives in current times, FENCE wishes to remind the community that nature isn't closed.

by Submitted article, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:30 am

by Submitted article, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:30 am

South Carolina schools canceled

LANDRUM—South Carolina Schools will not be going back this school year. Read more

by Leah Justice, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:29 am

A heavenly lunch

On Monday, April 20, Pastor Mark and The Mission Committee from Landrum First Baptist Church donated and delivered lunch from Boots and Sonny's to the ...

by Submitted article, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:27 am

by Submitted article, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:27 am

Thank you Tryon

It is now past the twentieth of April and we do not have any cases of Covid 19 in our city limits that I am ...

by Submitted article, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 1:51 pm

by Submitted article, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 1:51 pm

Vote for the Mount Rushmore of Polk County athletes

From now through April 30, you can vote for the four athletes that you think would be part of a mythical Mount Rushmore of Polk ...

by Submitted article, Monday, April 20, 2020 1:57 pm

by Submitted article, Monday, April 20, 2020 1:57 pm

Flexibility

Tryon Fine Arts Center's expansion and renovation project is nearing completion. The newly applied masonry and ivory stucco is the final exterior of the new ...

by Submitted article, Monday, April 20, 2020 1:56 pm

by Submitted article, Monday, April 20, 2020 1:56 pm

TACS announces Masks 4 Masses

Tryon Arts and Crafts School introduces "Masks 4 Masses", an ongoing competition, donation drive and free online learning program for homemade mask-making. The school is ...

by Submitted article, Monday, April 20, 2020 1:55 pm

by Submitted article, Monday, April 20, 2020 1:55 pm

Bob of Lanier

With each of four legs anchored by 50-pounds of concrete, Bob the Giraffe has presided near the top of the Chestnut Street hill since 2015, ...

by Submitted article, Monday, April 20, 2020 1:53 pm

by Submitted article, Monday, April 20, 2020 1:53 pm

Sewing together a plan

Polk County High School Junior, Madison Geddings, has found a way to stay "close" to her neighbors during this period of social distancing. Normally consumed ...

by Submitted article, Monday, April 20, 2020 12:07 pm

by Submitted article, Monday, April 20, 2020 12:07 pm

Rep. Johnson asks governor to give counties authority to open up local economies

On Thursday, April 16, Representative Jake Johnson sent a letter to Governor Roy Cooper requesting that when the current Stay-At-Home Order expires at the end ...

by Submitted article, Monday, April 20, 2020 12:04 pm

by Submitted article, Monday, April 20, 2020 12:04 pm

Kiwanis hears Covid-19 updates from local health officials

Members and guests joined Kiwanis' April 15 Zoom meeting to hear updates on Covid-19 from Michelle Fortune of St. Luke's Hospital and Joshua Kennedy, Director ...

by Submitted article, Monday, April 20, 2020 12:02 pm

by Submitted article, Monday, April 20, 2020 12:02 pm

Letter to local citizens

Dear Tryon Friends,   Just saw that the TDB has found it necessary to reduce its circulation schedule which seems to have caused some concerns ...

by Submitted article, Friday, April 17, 2020 4:00 pm

by Submitted article, Friday, April 17, 2020 4:00 pm

Remembering Tank

As I sit and think, I see James 'Tank" Waters" as I saw him just a few days ago. Big, bold, and full of life. ...

by Submitted article, Friday, April 17, 2020 3:59 pm

by Submitted article, Friday, April 17, 2020 3:59 pm

Honoring Tank

In true Tryon fashion, the town hung a banner for fire chief James "Tank" Waters following his unexpected death last week. Tryon has hung banners ...

by Submitted article, Friday, April 17, 2020 3:17 pm

by Submitted article, Friday, April 17, 2020 3:17 pm

TR&HC announces matching grant program Program to help raise funds for FERA

The Tryon Riding and Hunt Club (TR&HC) announces a matching grant program to raise funds for horse owners and workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. ...

by Submitted article, Friday, April 17, 2020 10:16 am

by Submitted article, Friday, April 17, 2020 10:16 am

