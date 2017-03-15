Blue pinwheels are spinning around Polk County to highlight that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Shining in ...

Competitors from Foothills Gymnastics Academy joined more than 2,700 other gymnasts on March 6 to take part in ...

TRYON—He never met a stranger and told everyone he loved them because he truly did. And there wasn’t ...

MILL SPRING—The pallet plant on Fox Mountain Road caught fire Friday afternoon and ended up burning 21 acres ...

Sam Edney announces his bid POLK COUNTY—On July 30, (D) Sam Edney announced his bid for the 2020 election for the North Carolina House District ...

Construction will commence soon on a major Interstate 26 project to reduce traffic congestion and improve travel in Buncombe and Henderson counties. The N.C. ...

Community Polk up to 14 cases POLK COUNTY—Polk County’s confirmed coronavirus cases slowly increased over the past week from 10 last Monday to 14 by Sunday morning.

Community Why Congress needs to support local news sources in this crisis During this coronavirus pandemic, access to accurate and trustworthy information in your community is as critical to life under quarantine and as sought after as ...

Community Vaya Health joins statewide Covid-19 crisis counseling program Mental health professionals with Vaya Health are helping provide free emotional support and crisis counseling during the Covid-19 pandemic through the state’s Hope4NC Helpline.

Community New bridge at Tryon CC Rains earlier this year washed away the bridge that crosses over the stream at hole number 7 at the Tryon Country Club.

Community Flower planting in downtown Tryon Last week, volunteers helped beautify the Town of Tryon by transplanting annual Vinca into the TDDA planter boxes. The plants were grown by the high ...

Community Polk has 11 cases POLK COUNTY—Polk County officials announced it has its 11th case of Coronavirus on Wednesday.

Community TRIFF on schedule for the fall Despite the Covid-19 pandemic that has caused film festivals around the world to be postponed or cancelled altogether, the Tryon International Film Festival (TRIFF) 2020, ...

Community PCHS ski and snowboard teams receive awards for 2020 season Polk County High School’s Ski and Snowboard Team wrapped up a 2020 season in February that featured 13 team members taking part in the club ...

Community Find the library at your place Created in 1958, National Library Week (NLW) is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country each April.

Community Happy 90th Birthday! Amid the Corona Virus, this is how a 90th birthday party played out on Saturday, April 18 for Liz Norstrom.

Community Sunshine and Happiness at FENCE As social distancing remains an important part of our lives in current times, FENCE wishes to remind the community that nature isn’t closed.

Community South Carolina schools canceled LANDRUM—South Carolina Schools will not be going back this school year.

Community A heavenly lunch On Monday, April 20, Pastor Mark and The Mission Committee from Landrum First Baptist Church donated and delivered lunch from Boots and Sonny’s to the ...

Community Thank you Tryon It is now past the twentieth of April and we do not have any cases of Covid 19 in our city limits that I am ...

Community Vote for the Mount Rushmore of Polk County athletes From now through April 30, you can vote for the four athletes that you think would be part of a mythical Mount Rushmore of Polk ...

Community Flexibility Tryon Fine Arts Center’s expansion and renovation project is nearing completion. The newly applied masonry and ivory stucco is the final exterior of the new ...

Community TACS announces Masks 4 Masses Tryon Arts and Crafts School introduces “Masks 4 Masses”, an ongoing competition, donation drive and free online learning program for homemade mask-making. The school is ...

Community Bob of Lanier With each of four legs anchored by 50-pounds of concrete, Bob the Giraffe has presided near the top of the Chestnut Street hill since 2015, ...

childhood skill Sewing together a plan Polk County High School Junior, Madison Geddings, has found a way to stay “close” to her neighbors during this period of social distancing. Normally consumed ...

Community Rep. Johnson asks governor to give counties authority to open up local economies On Thursday, April 16, Representative Jake Johnson sent a letter to Governor Roy Cooper requesting that when the current Stay-At-Home Order expires at the end ...

Covid-19 updates Kiwanis hears Covid-19 updates from local health officials Members and guests joined Kiwanis’ April 15 Zoom meeting to hear updates on Covid-19 from Michelle Fortune of St. Luke’s Hospital and Joshua Kennedy, Director ...

Community Letter to local citizens Dear Tryon Friends, Just saw that the TDB has found it necessary to reduce its circulation schedule which seems to have caused some concerns ...

tank Remembering Tank As I sit and think, I see James ‘Tank” Waters” as I saw him just a few days ago. Big, bold, and full of life. ...

tank Honoring Tank In true Tryon fashion, the town hung a banner for fire chief James “Tank” Waters following his unexpected death last week. Tryon has hung banners ...

Foothills Equine Rescue Assistance TR&HC announces matching grant program Program to help raise funds for FERA The Tryon Riding and Hunt Club (TR&HC) announces a matching grant program to raise funds for horse owners and workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. ...